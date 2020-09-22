Caddo FEMA drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center closes due to inclement weather

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Drive-thru FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Shreveport is temporarily closed due to inclement weather until further notice.

The Center, which is located at Independence Stadium, opened Thursday, as a drive-thru center where specialists help register residents affected by Hurricane Laura for FEMA assistance and help manage required damage documentation.

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Hattie Stallworth said FEMA is still available and able to assist survivors in this COVID-19 environment and with the incoming inclement weather.

Stallworth said FEMA has modified its services to continue reaching Hurricane Laura survivors and have set up a Mitigation Call line and email for survivors to reach out. Mitigation is acting now to reduce future risk. Hurricane Laura surviors can repair/rebuild safer and stronger and the Community Education and Outreach specialists can help with that recovery.

To Speak to a Mitigation Specialist:

Call 866-579-0820 or

Email at FEMA-MitOutreach-4559@fema.dhs.gov

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.