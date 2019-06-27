Caddo Grand Jury declines to indict 4 in Mother’s Day dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four people arrested on a variety of charges during a Mother’s Day incident in Shreveport were no-true-billed by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury.

Shreveport Police arrested Cynthia Davis, Torell Lewis, Antoine Hardeman, and Viola Green after an altercation in the 2500 block of Devaughn St. on May 12.

Davis was charged with simple assault and battery of a police officer; Lewis was charged with resisting an officer with force, interfering with a law enforcement investigation and resisting an officer; Hardeman was charged with resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer and interfering with a law enforcement investigation; and Green was charged with battery of a police officer.

With no true bills returned by the Grand Jury, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. has dismissed all charges against Davis, Lewis, Hardeman and Green.

However, the Grand Jury has requested additional evidence concerning other conduct that occurred on that date, so the investigation remains open.

