Caddo Grand Jury returns true bills for murder, rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has returned four true bills for murder, rape, and other charges.

The State v. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. charges Gardner, 26, of Shreveport, with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Gardner was charged in connection with the April 8 slaying of 55-year-old Bruce O. Randle, in the 1200 block of Marshall St.

The State v. Shacortez Jer’Vontavious Monroe, charges Monroe, 22, of Shreveport, with second-degree murder.

Monroe was charged in connection with the April 11 shooting death of 26-year-old Cartell D. Willis on Hoyte Dr.

There are two indictments under seal, due to the nature of the crimes alleged, and they are the State of Louisiana v. Gentry Elvridge Vinson and the State of Louisiana v. Christopher Scott Deleon Sr.

Vinson, 50, of Baton Rouge, faces two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and one count of aggravated incest.

Deleon, 27, of Keatchie, is charged with first-degree rape, sexual battery, and simple kidnapping.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.