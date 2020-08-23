Caddo K-9 deputy injured in crash on way to I-49 accident; K-9 unhurt

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo sheriff’s deputy is recovering today after being involved in a traffic crash on Hwy. 173, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

At 11:42 a.m. this morning, K-9 Deputy Maggie Boykin was driving eastbound on her way to a traffic accident on Interstate 49.

Southbound traffic yielded to Boykin’s vehicle when she approached the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway 1 with her lights and siren activated.

However, when Boykin stopped at the intersection of 173 and then proceeded on believing that it was safe and clear of other traffic, she was hit by the 82-year-old driver of a northbound pickup.

Both Boykin and the other driver were taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Boykin’s K-9 was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

