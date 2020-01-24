Caddo Parish Commission addresses busy intersection and clerk’s employment

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission is looking to ease traffic at a busy intersection in north Shreveport.

Thursday they addressed concerns centering around the intersection of North Market Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Commissioners Steven Jackson and Lyndon B. Johnson want Louisiana DOTD to conduct a traffic study for a left turn signal for drivers heading north.

Commissioners voted in favor of requesting the study.

Some controversy connected to Caddo Parish’s newly selected commission clerk was also addressed. Last month commissioners voted to appoint Jeff Everson.

At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Johnson questioned if it would be a conflict of interest, due to Everson’s wife’s employment. She works for Robinson’s Rescue, which receives funding from the commission.

They voted eight to four to request an ethics opinion regarding Everson’s employment as clerk.