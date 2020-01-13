Caddo Parish Commission members officially sworn in

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Members of the Caddo Parish Commission for 2020-2024 have been officially sworn in.
Monday afternoon Commissioners were given the oath of office by the Honorable Robert Waddell, Judge for the First Judicial District Court.
New Commissioners are:
- Todd Hopkins, District 1
- John-Paul Young, District 4
- Roy Burrell, District 5
- Jim Taliaferro, District 8
- Ed Lazarus, District 11
- Ken Epperson, District 12
Returning Commissioners are:
- Lyndon B. Johnson, District 2
- Steven Jackson, District 3
- Lynn D. Cawthorne, District 6
- Stormy Gage-Watts, District 7
- John Atkins, District 9
- Mario Chavez, District 10