Caddo Parish Commission members officially sworn in

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Members of the Caddo Parish Commission for 2020-2024 have been officially sworn in.

Monday afternoon Commissioners were given the oath of office by the Honorable Robert Waddell, Judge for the First Judicial District Court.

New Commissioners are:

Todd Hopkins, District 1

John-Paul Young, District 4

Roy Burrell, District 5

Jim Taliaferro, District 8

Ed Lazarus, District 11

Ken Epperson, District 12

Returning Commissioners are: