Live Now
LIVE NOW: Edwards to be sworn in to second term as Louisiana Governor

Caddo Parish Commission members officially sworn in

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Members of the Caddo Parish Commission for 2020-2024 have been officially sworn in.

Monday afternoon Commissioners were given the oath of office by the Honorable Robert Waddell, Judge for the First Judicial District Court.

New Commissioners are:

  • Todd Hopkins, District 1
  • John-Paul Young, District 4
  • Roy Burrell, District 5
  • Jim Taliaferro, District 8
  • Ed Lazarus, District 11
  • Ken Epperson, District 12

Returning Commissioners are:

  • Lyndon B. Johnson, District 2
  • Steven Jackson, District 3
  • Lynn D. Cawthorne, District 6
  • Stormy Gage-Watts, District 7
  • John Atkins, District 9
  • Mario Chavez, District 10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories