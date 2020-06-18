Caddo Parish Commissioners discuss resolutions addressing social injustice and racial discrimination

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday, Caddo Parish Commissioners began brainstorming some ideas in relation to protest of social justice. This afternoon, some members of the commission came up with nine resolutions and addressed the public at Government Plaza. Commissioner Lyndon B Johnson would like to see the banning of choke holds and more transparency of body camera information being released to the public.

“We want justice for everyone. In order to achieve that, we need to relook at some policies and some retraining may need to be done,” said Johnson.

Another big topic discussed was establishing Juneteenth as an observed holiday. Commissioner Jackson also wants to see the expungement of records for people looking for employment.

Commissioner Ken Epperson added two resolutions himself involving the military. Epperson would like to see the renaming of military facilities that are named after Confederate Army personnel. In addition, Epperson would like to see the renaming of Ft Polk to a Louisiana Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War.

The commissioners will begin discussing these resolutions on Thursday at their next meeting.

