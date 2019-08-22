Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns three murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned true bills for second-degree murder and associated crimes for three men Wednesday, August 21.

Louis Lopez Graves, 41, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 23 slaying of Darriel Woods.

Woods, 55, was mortally wounded in a shootout that occurred in the 4100 block of Clover Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Graves, who is in custody at Caddo Correctional Center, also is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a May 22 attack on the life of Edward Woods, and with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a May 24, 2019, attack on the life of Terry Jackson.

He also faces three separate charges of unlawful possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the murder and attempted murder charges. Graves was previously convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles on March 1, 2006.

Graves is charged in docket No. 367276.

Robert Rashaund Russell, 33, of Shreveport, also in custody at Caddo Correctional Center, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 3 slaying of his 7-year-old stepson, Lamarion Lewis. Russell is charged in docket No. 366783

Arrested early Thursday, August 22 was Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, 19, of Mooringsport, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 26, 2019, slaying of James Gonyer at McLaughlin’s residence on the Blanchard-Latex Road in Caddo Parish.

Gonyer, 21, was shot numerous times following an argument.

McLaughlin is charged in docket No. 367523.

