Caddo Parish inmates arrested in East Texas after escaping from Work Release building

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Caddo Parish inmates who escaped from the Work Release building late last night have been captured in East Texas.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested 21-year-old Brenden Jackson and 20-year-old Kodie Byrne Friday afternoon in Tyler.

Jackson and Byrne, who were located together at a business after running out of gas,

were taken into custody without incident.

Additional charges against Jackson and Byrne are pending.

