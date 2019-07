CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish are preparing for potential flooding from Tropical Storm Barry.

Thursday afternoon inmates from the Caddo Correctional Center helped to fill sandbags.

Click here to find out how to properly use sandbags.

Times and locations for sandbag pickup have not been released at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.