Caddo Parish man dies after driving into Black Bayou Friday evening

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man has died after driving his vehicle into Black Bayou on Friday night, said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Johnny Lewis, 52, of Hosston, driver, was found when his vehicle was retrieved and pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who said they heard a loud noise and believed a vehicle had gone into the bayou.

Patrol deputies along with responders from Caddo Fire District 8 arrived at the scene  and found evidence indicating a  vehicle had left the roadway near Noah Tyson Park. Divers from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier Parish

Sheriff’s dive team responded and located a 2004 Jeep Liberty in about 10 feet of water.

Caddo Sheriff’s Lt.  Michael Gray said Lewis was traveling west on Mira-Myrtis Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and went off the road and into the water. 

A cause of death has not yet been announced by the coroner. 

