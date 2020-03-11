Caddo Parish residents can learn more about LA 3132 Extension Project at next week’s meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish residents will soon learn more about the Environmental Assessment for the LA 3132 Extension Project.

The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments and the LA 3132 Stage 1 Environmental Study Project Team will hold an open house public hearing from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19 inside the University Center Ballroom on the LSU-Shreveport campus at One University Place.

A prerecorded presentation of information relative to the general location, design features, impacts of the project, tentative project schedule, and acquisition of right-of-way, will loop during the first two hours of the meeting.

An open-house forum with information stations and representatives of the LA DOTD and project team will be available to answer questions relative to this project throughout the meeting.

During the final hour of the hearing, you will have an opportunity to make a public statement using the microphone provided.

Those wishing to make a statement will be asked to submit a comment card prior to being called to the microphone. The amount of time allotted to each speaker will be determined by the number of people wishing to speak.

A court reporter will also be present to record and transcribe oral statements for the hearing record during the open forum and statement period.

Written comments can be submitted at the public hearing, mailed to the address shown below, or submitted via email to feedback@la3132.com. All comments received or postmarked no later than March 20, 2020, will be included in the hearing transcript.

If you require an interpreter or special assistance due to a disability to participate in this hearing, please contact NLCOG at this address: LA 3132 Stage 1, 625 Texas St., Suite 200 Shreveport, LA 71101 or call (318) 841-5950, at least five working days prior to the meeting.

Detailed project information is presented in the EA document available for review and/or copying at the following locations:

Shreve Memorial Main Branch Library (424 Texas St., Shreveport)

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch Library (2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport)

Cedar Grove/Line Ave Branch Library (8303 Line Ave., Shreveport)

Hollywood/Union Ave. Branch Library (2105 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport)

Noel Memorial Library (LSU-Shreveport, One University Pl., Shreveport)

State Library of Louisiana (701 N. 4th St., Baton Rouge)

NLCOG (625 Texas St., Shreveport)

LA DOTD District 04 Office (3339 Industrial Dr., Bossier City)

Copies of the EA will be made available upon request at the expense of the requestor at the cost of reproduction.

The EA may be downloaded at no cost from the NLCOG website: http://www.nlcoglistens.com/la-3132-inner-loop-extension

For more information, please visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD’s Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (877) 452-3683. Business hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

