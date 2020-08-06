Caddo Parish Schools is ready for virtual learning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first day of school for Caddo Parish Schools is August 24th. Students who are in elementary schools will have face to face classes daily. Students in middle school and high school will operate on a hybrid schedule. All students who choose online or not will be using the program called “CANVAS”. We are making sure everyone can do this in case we have to transition to 100% online,” said Caddo Parish Schools Chief Academic Officer Keith Barton.

Caddo Schools are recommending students K-2 use an IPad. Students from third grade and up should use a laptop to conduct their instruction. Parents can download the CANVAS Parent App to track their child’s progress. ” As soon as your child is registered and has a class schedule, the child can give their parent an access code which they will be able to use inside the app,” said Barton.

For nine weeks, parent must commit to online learning or face to face lessons. After the nine weeks conclude, parents change options if needed. For the ones who chose virtual learning, Barton want parents to make sure they have everything available for their kids to be successful at home. “It scares me that so many students may not do what they need to do to be successful,” said Barton.

If you need a computer or help with internet access, you should contact your school. Although the survey deadline has passed, Caddo Schools are still accepting forms to get a better idea of how many will be on campus or at home.

