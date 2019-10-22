Caddo Parish Schools receive $250K grant to address school violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Department of Justice has awarded a $250,000 grant to Caddo Parish Public Schools in an effort to prevent school violence.

DOJ announced Monday that it has given more than $85.3 million to boost security at schools around the country.

Caddo School received the grant under the Bureau of Justice Assistance STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program.

The funds will be used to educate and train students and faculty. The money will also go toward supporting first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent incidents.

Winn Parish School Board also received $150,000 under BJA’s STOP School Violence Technology and Threat Assessment Solutions for Safer Schools Program.

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement received an additional $500,000.

Attorney General William P. Barr said, “These federal resources will help to prevent school violence and give our students the support they need to learn, grow, and thrive. By training faculty, students and first responders, and by improving school security measures, we can make schools and their communities safer.”

Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said, “There is no more important cause than protecting our children from harm. These grants will give Winn Parish School Board and Caddo Parish School Board the tools to develop better safety measures to help prevent violence in their schools. I want to thank the Department of Justice for making these grants available to provide Louisiana schools with the resources to better identify threats, train crisis teams, and put reporting systems in place. School should always be a safe place for children to learn.”

President Trump signed the STOP School Violence Act into law in March 2018, authorizing grants that are designed to improve threat assessments, train students and faculty to provide tips and leads, and prepare law enforcement officers and emergency professionals to respond to school shootings and other violent incidents.

The grant programs are managed by OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, within the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services manage the programs and administer the grants, which include funds to:

Develop school threat assessment teams and pursue technological solutions to improve reporting of suspicious activity in and around schools;

Implement or improve school safety measures, including coordination with law enforcement, as well as the use of metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures;

Train law enforcement to help deter student violence against others and themselves;

Improve notification to first responders through the implementation of technology that expedites emergency notifications;

Develop and operate anonymous reporting systems to encourage safe reporting of potential school threats;

Train school officials to intervene when mentally ill individuals threaten school safety; and

Provide training and technical assistance to schools and other awardees in helping implement these programs.

For more details about these individual award programs, as well as listings of individual 2019 awardees, visit https://go.usa.gov/xVJuV