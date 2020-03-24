Caddo Parish Schools to resume meal service for children on weekly basis

FILE – In this July 22, 2104 file photo Children receive a free lunch at the Phoenix Day @ Central Park Youth Program in downtown Phoenix. Signs of entrenched childhood poverty, hunger and disparities in education have shifted to the American Southwest and states such as Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, according a comprehensive study of childhood well-being. The 30th edition of the annual report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows risks for children have tracked the nation’s population shift toward the southwest, while highlighting sustained improvements in health-care access for children. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday Caddo’s Child Nutrition staff will resume breakfast and lunch meal service with modifications to limit contact and decrease risk for both students and staff.

The meals were being distributed daily, but now a week’s-worth will be distributed on Mondays, which the school district says will minimize contact for employees and students.

Two days ago, Caddo Schools discontinued the breakfast and lunch meal service in response to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Stay at Home Order, which went into effect on Monday, saying it “agreed to only provide food services as long as the safety of participants could be guaranteed…”

At 18 sites, staff will have 8 meals prepared for each child to collect for the week. The meal packages will include five breakfasts and three lunches. Meals will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday at the following sites:

Blanchard Elementary C.E. Byrd High Caddo Heights Elementary Caddo Magnet High Caddo Middle Magnet Captain Shreve High J. S. Clark Elementary Fair Park Middle Keithville Elementary/Middle North Caddo Elementary/Middle Northside Elementary Ridgewood Middle Southern Hills Elementary Turner Elem/Middle University Elementary Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle Westwood Elementary Woodlawn High

This revised meal program allows the district to continue meal service while limiting contact.

The district’s plan has been reviewed by state officials and approved to proceed. Additionally, the district has requested adequate protective supplies from state offices such as masks for workers as part of distribution efforts.

