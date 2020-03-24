Caddo Parish Schools to resume meal service for children on weekly basis

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday Caddo’s Child Nutrition staff will resume breakfast and lunch meal service with modifications to limit contact and decrease risk for both students and staff.
The meals were being distributed daily, but now a week’s-worth will be distributed on Mondays, which the school district says will minimize contact for employees and students.
Two days ago, Caddo Schools discontinued the breakfast and lunch meal service in response to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Stay at Home Order, which went into effect on Monday, saying it “agreed to only provide food services as long as the safety of participants could be guaranteed…”
At 18 sites, staff will have 8 meals prepared for each child to collect for the week. The meal packages will include five breakfasts and three lunches. Meals will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday at the following sites:
- Blanchard Elementary
- C.E. Byrd High
- Caddo Heights Elementary
- Caddo Magnet High
- Caddo Middle Magnet
- Captain Shreve High
- J. S. Clark Elementary
- Fair Park Middle
- Keithville Elementary/Middle
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle
- Northside Elementary
- Ridgewood Middle
- Southern Hills Elementary
- Turner Elem/Middle
- University Elementary
- Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle
- Westwood Elementary
- Woodlawn High
This revised meal program allows the district to continue meal service while limiting contact.
The district’s plan has been reviewed by state officials and approved to proceed. Additionally, the district has requested adequate protective supplies from state offices such as masks for workers as part of distribution efforts.
