Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office holds recruiting event for upwards of 40 positions

Capt. Sharon Piggs at Saturday’s Caddo Parish Sheriff’s recruitment event for deputies, nurses and EMTs.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff`s Office today is looking for a few good men and women to fill the slots left open by a number of retiring deputies, according to CPSO Capt. Sharon Piggs, who is over Internal Affairs and the Personnel Departments at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Today, several people brought in applications they downloaded and filled out and sat for a written reading comprehension test.

Piggs called today’s event “vitally important,” to fill up to 34 vacancies in the security and corrections departments, as well as five vacancies for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs), along with six part-time openings for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

She said most of the positions begin as jailers in the correction division and then after successfully completing the academy, move to open slots in patrol, detective, crime scene investigation and other specialized positions within the department.

