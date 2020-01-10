Caddo residents demand end to zoning codes

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Local residents filled the Caddo Parish Commission meeting demanding an end to zoning codes.

More than 100 Caddo Parish residents attended Thursday’s meeting. Before the start of the meeting many of them were moved to an overflow area, because the chambers were over capacity and violated fire codes.

Residents expressed their concerns about new rules approved in 2017 under the Unified Development Code by the Metropolitan Planning Commission. Many live in the parish but within five miles of Shreveport. They say the laws involve recreational vehicles, fencing and other property standards. They believe since they live outside the city they should be exempt.

Jessica Tullis says, “The commissioners we elect, they work for us and we need to let them know that the Unified Development Code is not going to work for rural Caddo Parish. That we’re not going to negotiate our liberties.”

Alan Clarke, Executive Director of the MPC wants to work with residents, to see what fits for the parish. He says the UDC in the parish could be different from the city.

The commission is sending the issue to its long range planning committee. At this time all fines from citations have been suspended.