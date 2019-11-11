Caddo Retired Teachers’ Association hosts monthly meeting

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
LSUS discusses online revenue and new cyber center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Retired Teachers’ Association, a local organization supporting Louisiana Retired Teachers Association initiatives, is hosting a meeting on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at the LSUS Pioneer Heritage Center on the campus of LSUS.

Marty Young, Pioneer Heritage Center Director, will host a tour of the center for CRTA members. You may call 318-464-0963 should you have any questions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories