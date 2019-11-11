Caddo Retired Teachers’ Association hosts monthly meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Retired Teachers’ Association, a local organization supporting Louisiana Retired Teachers Association initiatives, is hosting a meeting on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at the LSUS Pioneer Heritage Center on the campus of LSUS.

Marty Young, Pioneer Heritage Center Director, will host a tour of the center for CRTA members. You may call 318-464-0963 should you have any questions.

