Caddo Schools hold virtual career fair today

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you are interested in working with Caddo Parish Public Schools you can attend their virtual career fair from the comfort of your home.

The event is taking place Thursday, March 26 and will run until 5 p.m.

You can access the career fair from your computer, tablet or cell phone. Register here: https://bit.ly/39j9GNW

Caddo Schools will be hiring for all teaching positions Pre-K through grade 12 for the 2020-2021 school year.

If you are interested you can chat directly to recruiters and hiring managers. All exchanges will be text-based chats by electronic device.

Caddo Schools are looking for passionate individuals who want to make a difference in high-needs schools, are willing to collaborate with a team of educators to share best practices and learn from others, think critically, set goals and achieve them; and differentiate instruction based on student needs.

Incentive Pay opportunities are available and teachers who hold National Board Certification are eligible for additional compensation and will be given priority.

Information will also be available on how to get certified and become a teacher.

Applications are being accepted now for the Caddo Teaching Academy. For more information on the Teaching Academy, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.