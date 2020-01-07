Caddo Sheriff to host AARP Safe Driving Class

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
AARP Driving Course 02.24_1533240075018.JPG.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (News Release) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host an AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the Northwest Regional Re-Entry Facility located at 1123 Forum Drive in Shreveport.

This 4-hour refresher course is for drivers 50 and over and may qualify participants for an automobile insurance premium discount. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Payment should be made at the time of the class. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Make cashier’s check or money order payable to AARP or pay in cash with the exact amount.

To register contact Deputy Vickie Johnson in Community Programs at 681-0870.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories