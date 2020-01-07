Caddo Sheriff to host AARP Safe Driving Class

SHREVEPORT, La. (News Release) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host an AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the Northwest Regional Re-Entry Facility located at 1123 Forum Drive in Shreveport.

This 4-hour refresher course is for drivers 50 and over and may qualify participants for an automobile insurance premium discount. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Payment should be made at the time of the class. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Make cashier’s check or money order payable to AARP or pay in cash with the exact amount.

To register contact Deputy Vickie Johnson in Community Programs at 681-0870.

