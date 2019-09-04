Caddo Sheriff unveils new livestock holding facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new facility to hold loose livestock picked up by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It’s a two-acre holding pen behind Caddo Correctional Center to hold the horses, cows, goats, domestic pigs, and donkeys that break free from pastures and other confines in the parish on a regular basis.

Loose livestock is picked up weekly – and sometimes daily – by the Sheriff’s Office Stock Patrol. Some animals are held for a few hours until their owners can be located, and others stay for several weeks. If the owners cannot be identified, the animals are advertised for 10 days then auctioned off.

“A cow or horse in the roadway after dark can be catastrophic to public safety. By law, when these animals are picked up, we must do our due diligence to find the owner. And that means that cow or horse is probably going to be a guest of the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for a while” said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The new facility includes three covered holding areas, a gated unloading area, and a barn with two stalls. It was built by Sheriff’s Office Building and Grounds and Livestock Patrol personnel.

The cost to construct the holding pen was approximately $17,000, including donations and in-kind services.

