Caddo Sheriffs investigate armed robbery at casino

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning at the Cash Magic near Vivian, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a man with a handgun entered the convenience store at 14347 Hwy. 1 North and demanded cash from the attendant. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash he fled the scene in an older vehicle, possibly an Impala or Caprice. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10 to 6’0. He was wearing a light colored hoodie with black stripes, dark pants, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vincent Jackson at 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

