Caddo Sheriff’s investigating car crash; woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a crash that led to a 33-year-old woman being struck by an Eastbound car on Southern Loop near Wallace Lake Rd. late Monday night, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, a man and his father were traveling Eastbound on Southern Loop near Wallace Lake Rd., in a Toyota Avalon, when they struck a pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

They immediately called 911, and Caddo Patrol deputies were dispatched to the scene. Caddo deputies found a 33-year-old black female with severe injuries. She was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, Caddo deputies noticed the circumstances behind the female being in the roadway were suspicious and contacted the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit to further investigate the matter.

The driver of Toyota Avalon is not currently under investigation, although the circumstances leading up to the female victim being struck by the vehicle remain under further investigation.

At this time, there are no new updates on the condition of the injured pedestrian. The identities of those involved are not being released at this time due to notification of family and for the preservation of the on-going investigation.

