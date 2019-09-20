Caddo Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re interested in a career in law enforcement the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be holding a job fair next month.

The event will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the CPSO Re-entry Facility on 1121 Forum Dr. in Shreveport.

Recruiters will be on hand to administer the Nelson Denny general knowledge test. Applicants with a college degree or prior law enforcement experience will be exempt from the test.

Physical training will follow at Northwood High School. PT attire is required.

The minimum age to apply is 21.

You can find the CPSO job application and a copy of the Cooper Standards for physical fitness at www.caddosheriff.org.

For more information, contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Personnel Division at (318) 681-0812.