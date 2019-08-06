Caddo: Steady stream of candidates file for office on first qualification day

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Today, the opening bell rang for candidates wishing to run for office in Louisiana’s October election.

A steady stream of incumbents and challengers were in and out of the Caddo Parish Clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. until the doors closed at 4:30 this afternoon.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator was there waiting when the doors opened this morning to file for his fifth term as Caddo Parish’s chief law enforcement officer.

Prator, who served as Shreveport’s police chief before running for Caddo Sheriff in 1999, says he takes nothing for granted.

“I never feel like I got it in the bag, “ Prator said. “I work hard, hard, hard to get to it – it’s just like solving a case.”

But Prator’s not running unopposed. His 2015 opponent, Caddo District 8 Constable Eric Hatfield was there to sign up for a rematch in the October election. Also vying for the post will be Glenn Cornell, former Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy and Mike “Chicken Commander” Boyter.

Also filing for re-election were incumbents. Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence and Caddo Tax Assessor Charles Hennington Jr. and Caddo Parish Coroner, Dr. Todd Thoma.

Filing for seats on the Caddo Commission were:

District 1:

Todd Hopkins, Republican

District 2:

Lyndon B. Johnson, Democrat (Inc.)

District 3:

No filings yet

District 4:

Christopher David, Republican

John-Paul Young, Republican

District 5:

No filings yet

District 6:

Steffon D. Jones, Democrat

District 7:

Stormy Gage Watts, Democrat (Inc.)

District 8:

No filings yet

District 9:

John E Atkins, Republican

District 10:

Mario Chavez, Republican (Inc.)

District 11:

Parker G. Ward, Republican

District 12:

Louis Johnson, Democrat (Inc.)

Ken Epperson, Democrat

There are two days left in which people may qualify for state or local office. In Caddo Parish, qualifying is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the mezzanine in the Caddo Parish Clerk of Courts office, 501 Texas Street, Suite No. 103.