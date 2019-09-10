Camera captures terrifying boat crash

(WFLA/NBC News) — Home security cameras captured a terrifying crash on a river Sunday.

Clyde Darville was sitting inside his home on the Hillsborough River when he noticed fast action in the water behind him.

“Saw the jet skis acting up and jumping wakes and what have you. I thought to myself, somebody is going to get hurt,” Darville said.

Security camera video from his home shows a man on a personal watercraft turn directly into the path of a boat.

The boat ran over the victim, but the operator of the boat quickly dove into the water to save the life of the man he had just hit.

“He looked lifeless. I wasn’t sure if he had survived at the time and I was very concerned about that,” Darville said.

