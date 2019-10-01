Camera captures violent carjacking

(WPTV/NBC NEWS) — Security footage shows a mother desperately trying to fight off a carjacker before he speeds away with her infant in her car at a Palm City, Florida gas station.

Jaquay Marlon Jean, 21, is accused of violently carjacking the family of four who stopped in Palm City on Sunday after returning from Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

The video shows a struggle between a mother and Jean before he takes off with the driver’s 4-month-old baby and mother inside. Investigators say a mile down the road the suspect dropped off the baby and the baby’s grandmother before fleeing south.

