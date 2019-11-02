Campti fire leaves home heavily damaged

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A fire believed to have started in the kitchen left a the home of a Campti woman with heavy smoke and fire damage Friday evening, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, NPSO Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9 and SWEPCO responded to the structure fire in the 600 block of Cloud Crossing Road north of Campti.

When they arrived, smoke was billowing from the home, owned by Keisha Dickson.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

