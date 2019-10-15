Campti man accused of selling illegal drugs from his home

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Campti man who was allegedly selling illegal drugs from his home now sits in jail.

According to a Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force official, on Oct. 3 agents executed a search warrant at a home on Barnum St. following an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The investigation was launched on 69-year-old John D. Coleman after agents received multiple complaints from concerned citizens.

During the search, agents found 14.46 ounces (410.2 grams) of suspected high-grade marijuana which was packaged for sale.

In addition to the suspected marijuana, agents also located multiple firearms, and equipment used for the purposes of packaging and distributing illegal drugs.

Photo courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Coleman was charged with the following charges and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center:

• 1 count Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

• 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia

• 1 counts Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

The Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.