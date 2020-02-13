Canadian company to bring 100 new jobs to NWLA

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — A company based in Canada is expected to bring 100 new jobs to Webster Parish.

On Thursday Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that E.I. Williams Industries will establish a Louisiana facility to manufacture industrial sound-control equipment.

E.I. Williams will create 100 new direct jobs at an existing facility in the North Webster Parish Industrial District, where the company will make a $700,000 capital investment.

E.I. Williams will create 100 jobs over the next five years, with an average annual salary of $37,400, plus benefits.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in another 122 new indirect jobs, for a total of 222 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.

The company will lease a 50,000-square-foot building at the North Webster Parish industrial park, with manufacturing equipment to be installed in the first quarter of 2020.

Gov. Edwards said, “With a welcoming business climate, talented workforce and strong infrastructure, Louisiana remains an ideal destination for international business investments. On behalf of the State of Louisiana, I am proud to welcome E.I. Williams, and I am confident they will find success in Webster Parish. The company’s investment will create new economic opportunities for our people, and generate economic momentum for the region.”

Headquartered in Ajax near Toronto, E.I. Williams is renowned for designing and manufacturing vent silencers, fan silencers, industrial silencers and noise enclosures.

The Webster Parish facility will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the U.S.

Company President Jim Williams said, “We were approached to consider Louisiana at a conference meeting in Calgary, Alberta, with representatives of the state, who then made all the arrangements for us to visit potential sites. We selected the Northwest Louisiana site due to its proximity to some of our largest customers, our ability to expand business into Central and South America, and most importantly the training opportunities that are available to our potential workforce. The teams at LED and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership made us feel incredibly welcome and were instrumental in making this project a reality. Louisiana’s hospitality – and the skilled and loyal workforce – convinced us to establish this new facility in Sarepta.”

Established in 1992, E.I. Williams serves a global client base, providing quality silencer and noise enclosure products for businesses and industries.

E.I. Williams produces intake silencers and discharge silencers for rotary positive blowers; pod silencers for rotary positive blowers; fan silencers; centrifugal compressor silencers; vent silencers; engine silencers; and noise enclosures.

Webster Parish Police Jury President Jim Bonsall said, “This project will provide a much needed economic boost for Webster Parish. I want to thank the North Webster Parish Industrial District, North Louisiana Economic Partnership and Louisiana Economic Development for working tirelessly behind the scenes to put this deal together. E.I. Williams will find a good home in Webster Parish.”

LED began discussions with E.I. Williams about a potential manufacturing facility in June 2019.

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive solutions of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 state workforce development program for the past 10 years.

The package also includes a $250,000 incentive from the state’s Economic Development Award Program, which will be used for infrastructure upgrades on-site. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

North Louisiana Economic Partnership President Scott Martinez said, “E.I. Williams’ new 100-job manufacturing project in North Webster Parish is a game-changer for this rural community. NLEP worked with the company on identifying a building in our region and provided strategic support on-site visits, workforce training, and the lease agreement.”

Vice-chairman of the district’s board Jeff Harper said, “North Webster Parish Industrial District is very excited to welcome E.I. Williams Industries to our community. The project will have a huge economic impact for North Webster Parish and proves that rural communities can compete and be attractive business locations.”

