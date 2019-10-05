Candidate Profile: Louisiana Senate District 39

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – He’s hoping his fourth times a charm.

Jim Slagle says its his fourth attempt at representing District 39 in the Louisiana State Senate.

“I think I can give a fresh approach to looking at the leadership that needs to come from this area.”

Slagle is up against Democrat Greg Tarver, who is no stranger to the Louisiana legislature.

“I think if you look at my record of accomplishments not only for the last 8 years, but the last 28 years since I’ve been in service, a lot of things have been accomplished in my district.”

If reelected this would be Tarver’s last term in office, because of term limits, so he’s directing his focus to north Caddo Parish.

“I’m looking forward to putting more money in north Caddo. In Vivian, Oil City, in Blanchard and areas like that, so it can grow faster.”

His republican challenger is a business owner, who says he has lived in Vivian for 40 years. He too has a priority list of improvements for that area of the district.

Slagle says, “Infrastructure, mainly Hwy. 1 and I-49 and a bridge across Caddo Lake. All of our little communities need to have a central source of water.”

This past legislative session Tarver secured funding for Vivian, Blanchard and Mooringsport for capital projects.

“Look in the rural area. They have water today. They didn’t have water when I first came here.”

Tarver is running on his experience and Slagle is taking a different approach, by not putting up campaign signs and not taking any donations or accepting a salary if elected.