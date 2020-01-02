Cannon formally sentenced to life in prison for murder of SPD officer Thomas LaValley

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man convicted in the August 2015 murder of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley has been formally sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
A Caddo Parish jury unanimously convicted Grover Cannon of first-degree murder in November. Because the jury could not agree on whether he should get the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial, Cannon’s sentence defaulted automatically to life in prison. He was formally sentenced at a hearing Thursday in Caddo District Court.
Cannon is expected to serve out his sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Cannon’s council has already filed a motion to appeal.
