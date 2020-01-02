Cannon formally sentenced to life in prison for murder of SPD officer Thomas LaValley

Grover Cannon, 31, was convicted of first -degree murder on November 20 in the August 5, 2015, death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man convicted in the August 2015 murder of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley has been formally sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley was killed while responding to a report of a suspicious person call at the home of Grover Cannon’s sister in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood on August 5, 2015. (Photo: LaValley family)

A Caddo Parish jury unanimously convicted Grover Cannon of first-degree murder in November. Because the jury could not agree on whether he should get the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial, Cannon’s sentence defaulted automatically to life in prison. He was formally sentenced at a hearing Thursday in Caddo District Court.

Cannon is expected to serve out his sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Cannon’s council has already filed a motion to appeal.

