Capital One temporarily closing local branches due to Coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Capital One is temporarily closing several of its Shreveport branches due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The following Shreveport branches will be temporarily closed:

Ellerbe

N Market

Shreveport Main

Greenwood

The following Shreveport branches will close their lobbies but will have drive-up service available:

Minden

Haynesville

Airline Shed

Capital One says its ATMs will remain open.

