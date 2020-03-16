The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Capital One temporarily closing local branches due to Coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Capital One is temporarily closing several of its Shreveport branches due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The following Shreveport branches will be temporarily closed:
Ellerbe
N Market
Shreveport Main
Greenwood

The following Shreveport branches will close their lobbies but will have drive-up service available:
Minden
Haynesville
Airline Shed

Capital One says its ATMs will remain open.

