Captain Shreve HS mourns assistant football coach killed in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the man killed in a crash Sunday as 22-year-old Charles Logan Allen, who was an assistant football coach at Captain Shreve High School.

Allen was injured in a crash just after 7 a.m. on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Airport Drive north of downtown Shreveport. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital Sunday.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner.

Allen, who also played quarterback at Plain Dealing High School before his graduation in 2015, had been coaching at Captain Shreve for two years.

We have some terrible news to share. Assistant Football coach Logan Allen passed away today in a car wreck. Please remember his family and loved ones during this time. Logan coached with us 2 years and passed away at the age of 23. We love you and miss you Logan. pic.twitter.com/UXIFQ9WU3u — Captain Shreve FB (@shrevefootball) December 9, 2019

Shreveport police are investigating the crash.

