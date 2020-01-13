Cardi B says she wants to be a politician

File – In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Singer Cardi B poses for photographers as she arrives for the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection in Paris, France. Cardi B’s announcement in a tweet on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 that she wants to seek Nigerian citizenship has set off a Twitter feud between her West African fans in friendly rivals Nigeria and Ghana. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)

(CNN) – Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B tweeted over the weekend that she’s interested in being a politician–and that she’d share more details soon.

Cardi B said on Twitter Sunday… “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of congress. I… have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has shown an interest in politics.

Over the summer, she partnered with democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

They made a campaign video in which she asked him questions submitted by her fans — ranging from dreamers to police brutality to wages.

In 2018, Cardi B told GQ magazine she loves political science, government and is “obsessed” with presidents and how the system works.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.