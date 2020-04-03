Carpenter House taking steps to keep residents safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Carpenter Health Network is taking steps to keep it’s residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carpenter Health Network operates a hospice center in Shreveport.

The organization has brought on a clinical infectious disease nurse to train their staff on the latest CDC guidelines, as well as perform compliance checks on the facilities.

Visitors are still allowed at the facilities, but only if they do not show any symptoms of the coronavirus. If admitted, visitors will wear masks, gloves, gowns, and other personal protection equipment.

If visitors do show signs of coronavirus, the Carpenter Health Network has other options for visiting with residents, including through TeleHealth services.