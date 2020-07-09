Carthage ISD to offer online and traditional classes in August

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released some guidance on how schools should reopen in August. Carthage ISD Superintendent John Wink said parents will have the opportunity to chose between online and traditional courses. “We know that students learn best when they are in the classroom with their teacher,” said Wink.

In addition to school starting up soon, the school district made some purchases for electrostatic machines to ensure the cleaning of all of the campuses before school starts back. Custodian will still traditional measure to ensure schools are clean too. “We will sanitize the classrooms and buses everyday,” said Wink.

Currently, summer school is taking place. With social distancing protocols in place, Wink says there hasn’t been any issues so far. Students are wearing facial coverings. If students chose the traditional option of school, they will be required to wear facial coverings. For more information regarding Carthage ISD’s policy on masks, you can click here.

For the students choosing the online route, Superintendent Wink says the school district will provide Google Chromebooks for everyone to work at home or at remote hot spots.

Soon, the school district will be sending out surveys for parents to fill out about the upcoming school year. The district would like for all of the surveys to be returned by the end of July.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.