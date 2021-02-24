Cases of water delivered to Bossier Meals on Wheels recipients

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Senior citizens in Bossier Parish who are part of the Meals on Wheels program are now getting a case of water along with their meals.

In an effort to continue to push out bottle water into the community not just from drive through distribution points, a number of Bossier Parish groups have joined to bring water supplies to those who are unable to go to those points.

In the last two days, BOHSEP has teamed up with the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, the City of Bossier, Bossier Meals on Wheels, the 2-1-1 system and other nonprofit organizations to get water to citizens in need of water but unable to get to the points of distribution.

Town hall sites, rural fire districts, along with the area nonprofit and support agencies working with the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) helped bring the effort into reality.

The initiative was made possible by the Governor Office of Homeland Security, City of Bossier City, and the Louisiana Army National Guard’s continued flow of water supplies into Bossier Parish.