Casino wallet theft caught on camera

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man accused of stealing a person’s wallet at a Bossier City casino.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s property crimes division on Jan. 16 a man was seen on surveillance video stealing a wallet that contained $500.

The victim’s wallet fell from his lap as he stood up from the seat at a slot machine.

A short while later, a man wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black ball cap, and black boots was seen picking the wallet up from the floor. After he looked through the wallet, he put it in his pocket and left the casino.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.