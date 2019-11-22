Catholic Extension to present Mack McCarter Lumen Christi Award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Catholic Extension of America has chosen Shreveport native and Community Renewal founder Mack McCarter as the recipient of the prestigious Lumen Christ Award for 2019. A special banquet celebrating this award will be hosted at Shreveport’s Convention Center on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019. A reception will be held at 6:30 pm and the Lumen Christi banquet will begin at 7:00 pm.

Catholic Extension is a national organization founded in 1905 to assist faith communities located in mission Catholic Dioceses throughout America. Extension’s hallmark Lumen Christi Award is given each year to an individual who has demonstrated how the power of faith can transform lives and communities. This is the exact goal of Community Renewal International, which has helped transform Shreveport and Bossier’s poorest neighborhoods into caring and loving places that nurture trust, education and the spirit to succeed in our world.

Extension President Fr. Jack Wall will present the Lumen Christi Award to Mack McCarter during the banquet, as the area’s Catholic Community joins with Community Renewal in celebrating yet another recognition of how Mack McCarter continues to bring the light of the Gospel to Shreveport and Bossier City.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.