Caught on cam: Date night crime fighting

(WAVE/NBC NEWS) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky have released a video of the moments after an armed man entered a Raising Cane’s and allegedly demanded cash from the register, only to be confronted by two off-duty officers.

The officers, a married couple, were out for date night at the time.

“That’s where that repetitiveness and that training kicks in,” said Officer Nicole McKeown of the Elizabethtown Police Department.

In the video, you can see the officers chase the would-be robber out of the restaurant. They eventually caught up with him and held him until Louisville Metro Police officers arrived.

