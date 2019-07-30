Caught on Cam: Deputy shoots homeowner

(WYFF/NBC NEWS) — Dramatic body camera video of the shooting of a man inside his South Carolina home last month has been released by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube page, Captain Tim Brown, with the office of professional standards, explains that a silent medical panic alarm went off at a home in Simpsonville at 11:49 p.m. on June 14.

Brown said the alarm company and 911 dispatchers tried to contact the homeowner but were unable to.

Just after midnight, a deputy rang the doorbell, but no one answered, Brown said.

He said as the deputy started to walk off the porch, he noticed movement from inside the home and went back to the front door to further investigate.

Brown said as the deputy returned to the front door he noticed a man, later identified as the homeowner, inside the home with a gun.

Read more: http://bit.ly/310drnm

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.