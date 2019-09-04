Caught on cam: Out-of-control trailer hits Oklahoma firefighters

(KFOR/NBC NEWS) — Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are releasing dashcam video in hopes that it teaches drivers to slow down on the road.

On August 23rd, troopers were called to an accident near Stringtown.

As troopers and firefighters with the Stringtown Fire Department were at the scene, a car pulling a U-Haul trailer spun out of control and slammed into two firefighters.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lRXNLA

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.