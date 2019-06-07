Caught on Cam: Trampoline goes airborne

(KPNX/NBC News) Newly released home security video shows two 11-year-old boys taking a wild ride on a trampoline.

As the two boys were jumping in a Tempe, Arizona yard a strong gust of wind lifted the trampoline, sending it and the boys tumbling over a wall and into the street.

“Big lesson here, just tie down your trampoline. You never know what could happen,” Ryan Reynolds, the father of one of the boys, says.

Reynold’s son, Gavin, ran to his dad to get help for his friend, Rhode Hill, when the wind picked up just before noon on Monday.

“I remember making sure Rhode was OK and thinking in my head that I had to get up and get my dad.”

Rhode suffered a fractured elbow and a pelvis injury.

“I thought that I was going to die,” the young boy said.

