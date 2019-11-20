Caught on camera: Customers beat employee at fast-food drive-thru

Live Now
HENRICO COUNTY, VA (CNN) — Police in Virginia are looking for help in finding the suspects responsible for an assault at a fast-food drive-thru.

The attack took place on November ninth, at a McDonald’s in Henrico County.

The suspects got out of their vehicle and attacked the drive-thru attendant.

Police say the suspects had a dispute about the bill.

The video clearly shows the male and female suspects assaulting the attendant.

Police say they drove off in a dark grey Toyota Camry with a damaged bumper.

Anyone with information about the assailants is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-501-5000.

