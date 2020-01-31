Caught on camera: Daycare worker drags child down hall

LULING, La. (CNN) – Numerous agencies are investigating a Louisiana daycare center after a video shows the owner of the facility dragging a child.

Stephanie Kidd and her husband called the St. Charles sheriff’s office two weeks ago, when a daycare employee sent them this video of their one-year-old being dragged down the hall of Special Angels Outreach in Luling.

“I had to tell myself don’t watch this video because its hard to watch,” Kidd said.

Lori Bercegeay is the owner of Special Angels Outreach and says her center is a resource for children with intellectual and developmental differences.

She says should have had more patience.

Tonight, Stephanie says she wants parents to be more careful too about who’s caring for their child.

“Be careful who you trust your kids with.”

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and the Louisiana Department of Education are investigating the incident.

The district attorney’s office will also be involved.

