Caught on camera: inmate attacks deputy

(KGW/NBC NEWS) – An Oregon sheriff’s deputy is speaking out after an inmate attacked him in the jail.

“The fight only lasted 30 seconds,” said Washington County Deputy Daniel Guzman.

It may have been the longest 30 seconds in Guzman’s life. He had to fight off Hayden Davis, who was in jail at the time for breaking into a Beaverton home.

“There had been no history between us,” said Guzman. “No disciplinary action at any point.”

Guzman said he had just started an overtime shift in late March 2019. The inmates were enjoying some free time. Guzman noticed Davis circling the desk in the middle of the pod.

“Every time he passed in front of my desk he would just stare at me,” said Guzman. “I greeted him once and he didn’t say anything back.”

Guzman said moments later Davis lunged at him. The deputy said his training kicked in and he shoved Davis to create some space.

“He charged at me as soon as I cleared away from the desk and that’s when I threw the punch,” said Guzman. “He ended up on the ground.”

