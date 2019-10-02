Caught on camera: man tortures cat at pool

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A 22-year-old man in Houston is facing charges of felony animal cruelty.

A caller alerted the Houston society for the prevention of cruelty to animals to the existence of surveillance video from an apartment complex pool.

We have to warn you, the video is disturbing.

Javonte Darion Alexander is seen picking up a cat and violently throwing it into the pool.

The video also shows Alexander repeatedly strike the animal in the head as the cat tried to get out of the pool.

Authorities said later in the video, Alexander is seen holding the cat under water.

At the end, officials said Alexander is seen leaving with the cat, which appeared to be dead or unconscious.

After seeing the video, the apartment complex evicted Alexander for criminal activity.

According to court documents, he told the apartment complex staff, he did what he did because he had problems with the cat.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.