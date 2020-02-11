Caught on camera: School bus flips during crash

(WCMH/NBC NEWS) — Newly released video shows the moment an Ohio school bus overturned during a December crash.

The crash happened on December 19 in Perry County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1996 Ford Mustang failed to stop at a red light and was struck by the school bus.

Video from onboard the bus shows students pinned inside the wreckage, screaming for help as they try to free themselves. The bus driver stays calm, telling the students to get out through windows and the emergency exit if they can.

Eight students and the bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, were all transported to Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2SAz3Ep

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.