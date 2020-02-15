Caught on camera: Shirtless, barefoot man steals running snowplow

(WDIV) A shirtless, barefoot man stole a running snow plow in Michigan Monday.

Dash camera footage shows 18-year-old Mario Nikprelaj jumping into the snow plow that was parked near an apartment complex in Shelby Township.

Police say Nikprelaj had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and was kicked out of her car when things turned violent.

Little did he know his getaway truck had a dash camera and a GPS tracker.

The owner of the truck called police and Nikprelaj was eventually pulled over and arrested.

Nikprelaj is charged with unlawfully driving away in an automobile, domestic violence and a probation violation.

